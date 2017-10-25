Fall on ice as Manitoba’s outdoor community rinks prepare for winter season

Although Manitoba weather has been somewhat deceiving with an unusually warm October, winter weather, and its associated activities are just around the corner. In fact, winter-like conditions are expected to make an appearance Wednesday night and Thursday across the province.

Regardless of recent temperatures, outdoor rinks across the province have started work in preparation for the anticipated outdoor season.

Terry Stafeckis is the caretaker and supervisor of North Kildonan Community Centre and said work started back in September to get the four outdoor ice rinks ready for the winter season.

While painting started in September to get the rinks prepared, he said he isn’t sure just yet when the rinks themselves will open for use.

“The last couple years has been getting warmer and staying warmer longer,” Stafeckis said.

He said flooding the rinks has typically started around November 11th in previous years, but the date has been pushed later and later in the last few years.

“We’ve also been seeing an earlier melt, a shorter season, a shorter hockey season,” Stafeckis said.

He explained the temperature needs to be about -5 C or cooler in order for it to be safe conditions to get the rinks ready and let people on them.

He said once the temperature warms up to even -3 C it isn’t safe to have people out on the rink and melting begins.

Over the last 30 years at the community centre, Stafeckis said, a winter season will bring perhaps two or three closures to the rinks due to warm ups, but the minute the temperature hits -5 C again they get going again.