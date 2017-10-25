4 arrested in connection with Winnipeg 2-day robbery and assault spree

Winnipeg police have arrested four people following a series of break and enters and assaults across the city that began Sunday.

On Oct. 22, a residence on Hudson Street near Chevrier Boulevard was broken into around 4:30 p.m.; a man in the home at the time was bear sprayed and roughed-up by two women but not seriously injured. The suspects stole some personal items and fled in a stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 23, a residence on Lincoln Avenue in the Weston area was robbed of personal electronics. The victim in this incident tracked his electronic device to the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue where he confronted the thieves. One of the suspects attacked his vehicle with a baseball bat. The victim managed to get away and call police.

All four suspects were arrested at the Burrows Avenue location.

Tonio Albert Robert Bone, 31 of Portage la Prairie and Jessica Katherine Kakeeway, 26 of Winnipeg now face a number of charges including breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and probation offences.

The two others, a man and woman both from Winnipeg, have not yet been named, charges are pending.