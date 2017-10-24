New details in North Central standoff

A man facing charges in a day-long standoff in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood fell asleep during his first court appearance.

Lyall Anaquod was brought into court in a wheelchair after being bitten by a police dog. As the judge read his list of charges, he nodded off.

The 42-year-old man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

He was arrested following an 11-hour standoff in the 1100-block of Elphinstone Street.

READ MORE: Police investigating after shots allegedly fired in North Central Regina

Police started investigating the block around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

“The allegation was that there may have been suspected stolen property being moved into the house,” Regina Police Service spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said. “That was the original complaint that prompted police to go there.”

Thirty-six-year-old Lyndon Sprague was taken into custody sometime before 10 a.m., Popowich said.

“It was only through continued investigation that all of the links were made,” she added.

Police say two shots were then fired at an officer shortly after 10 a.m.

“I heard four popping sounds. I saw the cops scatter,” neighbour Mike Hardy said.

“When I was sitting there, I saw gunshots and then I saw a flash, and it looked like it went right by my truck, and I didn’t know if I was getting shot at or what, but I knew to get out of there,” he said.

“Nobody knew what was going on, and all of a sudden the whole area is surrounded,” Hardy said. “Police are phoning and telling people to stay in the house.”

SWAT, crisis negotiators and the canine unit were also called in.

READ MORE: Three people charged after standoff in North Central Regina

Anaquod and 29-year-old Jocelynne McKay holed up in the house for hours.

Popowich said police made repeated attempts to contact them.

“In fact, I would suggest continuous to the point of almost being annoying to others in the area: on the loudhailer, there was a telephone that was delivered into the house,” Popowich said. “The occupants of the house continued to refuse to engage.”

Popowich said police believe two more shots were fired from within the house when the tactical armoured vehicle arrived on scene.

“At approximately 4 p.m. one of our members in response to an identified threat to the life of another police officer, discharged his firearm. However, no one was injured,” Popowich said, adding that it was a single shot.

Any use of force incidents will be investigated by a committee and then submitted to the Ministry of Justice, she said.

Police finally end the stalemate just before 9 p.m. with a volley of tear gas.

“It looked like a smoke bomb went off because you could see it floating through the air,” Hardy said.

“You weren’t supposed to look out the windows, so you really couldn’t hear them that well,” neighbour Jean Thomas said. “But you could hear the banging.”

READ MORE: Standoff in North Central Regina comes to an end

At least one firearm was seized from the house.

McKay faces one charge: a breach of recognizance.