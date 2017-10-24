City cancels leaf pickup program

Autumn in Regina means leaf raking. Many streets in the city are lined with elm trees, which translates to a lot of fallen leaves on your lawn.

But due to budget cutbacks, the city’s fall leaf pickup program has been cut.

Regina mayor Michael Fougere explained on Global News Morning what residents can now do to dispose of their leaves.

“You still can dispose of them. (…) You can take them to the landfill yourself, you can tie them up and put them in your garbage bin and they’ll be taken away as well,” Fougere said Tuesday.

The service will return next year, according to Fougere.

Garbage pickup has also been cut to once every two weeks, and taxes remain the same. Fougere said he doesn’t see the new garbage pickup schedule as a reduction in service, but as a smarter way of distributing the service.

“We have not met our targets for recycling. (…) This is to encourage people to recycle more and throw away less for the landfill, and it’s also a budgetary issue,” Fougere said.