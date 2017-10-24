Drugs
October 24, 2017

Winnipeg police make meth-related arrest in Fort Rouge Monday

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police arrested a woman at a River Avenue apartment Oct. 23.

Global News / File
Winnipeg police’s Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of River Avenue Monday night.

They seized a number of drug-related items including:

  • ~$54,000 of methamphetamine (25 ounces + 180 pills)
  • Xanax pills
  • digital scale and drug packaging materials

A 45-year-old woman was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. Her identity has not been made public. She was released on a promise to appear.

