Winnipeg police make meth-related arrest in Fort Rouge Monday

Winnipeg police’s Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of River Avenue Monday night.

They seized a number of drug-related items including:

~$54,000 of methamphetamine (25 ounces + 180 pills)

Xanax pills

digital scale and drug packaging materials

A 45-year-old woman was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. Her identity has not been made public. She was released on a promise to appear.