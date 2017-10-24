Winnipeg police make meth-related arrest in Fort Rouge Monday
Winnipeg police’s Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of River Avenue Monday night.
They seized a number of drug-related items including:
- ~$54,000 of methamphetamine (25 ounces + 180 pills)
- Xanax pills
- digital scale and drug packaging materials
A 45-year-old woman was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. Her identity has not been made public. She was released on a promise to appear.
