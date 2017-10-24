Man suffers serious injuries after chemical spill at a Scarborough industrial park

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has been dispatched to an industrial park in Toronto’s east end after a man was sprayed with acid.

EMS and Toronto Police say they arrived at a chemical wholesale business just after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at 10 Chemical Court near Coronation drive in Scarborough.

Paramedics treated a 25 year old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries on scene. He was later transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Man dead after industrial accident in midtown Toronto