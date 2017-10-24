Ontario to require school care plans for students with certain medical conditions

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will require school boards to create individual care plans for students with certain medical conditions in a bid to make schools safer for them.

Boards will be required to provide students that have medical conditions such as anaphylaxis, asthma, diabetes and epilepsy with a plan of care that outlines contacts and procedures tailored to the specific needs of the student.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter says the new policy, known as “Supporting Children and Students with Prevalent Medical Conditions,” will come into effect by the start of the next school year.

She calls it an important first step in supporting the well-being of students with medical conditions.

Advocates with The Lung Association and Asthma Canada say the policy will help make sure schools comply with Ryan’s Law, which requires every school to allow students with asthma to carry their medication.