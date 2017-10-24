Police looking for suspect after hit and run

A woman has been left with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Regina on Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 12th Avenue where it was reported that a pedestrian was hit and the car fled the scene.

Investigation by police revealed that a 19-year-old female was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle, which drove away from the scene after hitting her.

The victim was brought to hospital by EMS with what are considered life-threatening injuries.

Pieces of the car were left at the scene, and investigators were able to find out the model and approximate year of the suspect car.

Police are asking anyone who has noticed a 2006-2010 Ford car with left/drivers side mirror and headlamp damage to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.