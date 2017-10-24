Toronto man charged with manslaughter in death of senior

A Toronto man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an 82-year-old woman who had been assaulted earlier this month, Toronto police say.

Police say they responded to a call in the area of Dupont and Shaw streets in Toronto’s west end on the afternoon of Oct. 17.

According to police, two women, one 82 and the other 68, had been assaulted. Police have not released further details regarding what happened.

The 82-year-old was transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries. The woman, who police have identified as Elsa Paolitto of Toronto, died on Friday.

On Monday, William Macciacchera, 60, was charged with manslaughter.