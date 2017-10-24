Fire Service
October 24, 2017 10:05 am
Updated: October 24, 2017 10:17 am

Three sent to hospital after early morning fire in the West End

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipeg fire crews were on scene Tuesday after a fire on Simcoe Street.

Fire crews responded to a fire this morning in the 500 Block of Simcoe Street.

Local officials confirmed three adults were sent to hospital as a result of the fire. Their conditions are not known at this time.

No statement has been released yet regarding the amount of damage caused from the flames.

More details to be released.

Fire Service
Hospital
simcoe
West End
winnipeg

