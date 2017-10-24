Three sent to hospital after early morning fire in the West End
A A
Fire crews responded to a fire this morning in the 500 Block of Simcoe Street.
Local officials confirmed three adults were sent to hospital as a result of the fire. Their conditions are not known at this time.
No statement has been released yet regarding the amount of damage caused from the flames.
More details to be released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.