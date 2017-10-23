Child, 9, seriously injured after being struck by minivan in Oakville

A young child was struck by a vehicle in Oakville on Monday evening.

Halton police responded to Parkglen Avenue, in the area of Third Line and Dundas Street West, before 10:30 p.m.

A 9-year-old girl was struck by a minivan with the vehicle remaining on scene.

The child was transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton with what is believed to be serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage that could assist investigators is asked to contact Halton police.