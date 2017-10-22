Saskatoon Hilltops win PFC Final with 36-24 victory over Regina Thunder

For the fourth consecutive season, the Saskatoon Hilltops captured the Prairie Football Conference title after a 36-24 victory over the Regina Thunder at SMF Field on Sunday.

The @SaskHilltops capture their 4th straight PFC title & move onto the national semi final where they’ll play the @ViRaiders @CJFLnews pic.twitter.com/6Jh0z4Teda — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 22, 2017

With a 29-10 lead at the half, Saskatoon looked poised on the field, but a touchdown from Thunder’s Lee Brown, followed up by Victor St. Pierre Laviolette in the fourth quarter brought Regina to within five points.

Then with 1:36 minutes left in the game, Defensive Lineman Garth Knittig plowed into the end zone as the Hilltops took a 12 point lead and held on for the win.

This was the fourth meeting between the provincial rivals in the Conference final, and the third time Saskatoon has defeated its southern counterparts.

The Hilltops will now host Cullen Cup Champions, the Vancouver Island Raiders, in the national semi final on Sunday, October 29th at 1 P.M at SMF Field.