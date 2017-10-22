Winnipeg police investigating after 14-year-old boy stabs 17-year-old

Winnipeg police have arrested a 14-year-old boy after he stabbed a 17-year-old.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a suite in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Cathedral Avenue to check on the well being of an injured boy.

Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year old suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to guarded.

The Major Crimes Unit determined that the victim had been socializing when a dispute took place, resulting in the stabbing.

The 14-year old has been charged with aggravated assault and was detained in custody.