More violence in Winnipeg overnight — a stabbing on Pritchard Avenue.

Police responded to a North End home at 4:30 this morning to find an injured 25 year old man.

He was initially in critical condition but has been stabilized.

If you can help police track down his attacker, call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).