Thompson man shot, Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder

One man is in hospital in Winnipeg and another is in custody following a shooting in Thompson Wednesday.

RCMP responded to a residence Oct. 18 following a report of a man being shot. They arrived to find a 23-year old Thompson man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unnamed victim was transported to hospital in Winnipeg, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

David Baker, 19, of Winnipeg was tracked down and taken into custody. Baker has been charged with attempted murder and discharge of a firearm with intent.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Police Dog Services, Northern Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team and Forensic Identification Services are all involved.