October 20, 2017 5:35 pm

Warrants issued for man accused of stealing cellphone from woman in wheelchair

Edmonton police are looking for this man after a woman in a wheelchair had her cellphone stolen.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has learned the identity of a man accused of stealing a cellphone from a woman in a wheelchair earlier this month.

At around 7 a.m. on Oct. 4, a woman was waiting for a DATS bus in the area of 16 Avenue and 48 Street. She reported to police that a man approached her and asked to use her phone to call his grandmother.

After reluctantly handing him the phone, he allegedly ran off with it.

Jasper Halfe, 19, is now wanted on warrants for theft under $5,000, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information about Halfe is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

