Fatal car crash ejects woman from vehicle in Norway House, Man.

A 29-year-old Thompson woman died after a crash early Friday.

RCMP first responded to a report of a single vehicle crash south of West Island Bridge in Norway House, Man just after 12:30 a.m.. Officers found the van in the ditch with a 33-year-old man still buckled in his seat. The 29-year-old woman had been ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A passenger remains in hospital in stable condition.

RCMP said alcohol and lack of seatbelt “appear to be contributing factors to this collision.”

The investigation is continuing with help from an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.