October 20, 2017 2:45 pm
Updated: October 20, 2017 2:47 pm

Niagara Falls man charged in string of retirement home break-ins

By Staff The Canadian Press

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police say a man is facing charges following an investigation into break-ins at retirement homes and senior care facilities in Niagara Region.

They say the investigation began on Oct. 13 after police received reports of several retirement home break-ins.

Investigators say a 54-year-old Niagara Falls, Ont., man was arrested Friday.

He is charged with six counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of break-in instruments and one count of theft under $5,000.

Police did not say what items had been taken in the break-ins.

Niagara regional police say they are reminding residents of retirement homes and senior care facilities to keep their units locked at all times.

