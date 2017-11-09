BUSINESS REPORT: Once again, corporate welfare will end up costing taxpayers
If businesses can’t survive on their own, then the government has no right to get involved.
This was proven yet again with the failure of Bombardier’s C-Series jet to succeed.
READ MORE: Bombardier C-Series hit with 2nd tariff by U.S.
Thanks to the “no-out-of-pocket-cost” deal by Airbus, the C-Series could now sell hundreds if not thousands of planes.
However, Canadian taxpayers may never see a recoup of the $4.1-billion that the Quebec and the federal government doled out over the years to keep Quebec voters happy.
And with an Airbus plant in Alabama that operates at a fraction of the costs to produce aircraft in Quebec, the fallacy that jobs will stay in Canada in any meaningful way may just be a pipe dream.
READ MORE: Trudeau government says it will protect Canadian jobs before approving Bombardier-Airbus deal
As The Globe’s and Mail’s Mark Milke so aptly puts it, “there’s one positive in all this: The Bombardier-Airbus deal finally rips away the pretence that corporate welfare is about domestic job creation.”
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.