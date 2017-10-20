Crime
October 20, 2017 11:58 am

Woman charged in connection with suspicious death in Kitchener

By Staff The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Kitchener.

File Image
A A

Waterloo regional police say a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Kitchener, Ont.

Police say they responded to a call of an injured man at a downtown apartment Thursday afternoon.

They say Bernard Joseph Gallant was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not say how he died.

A post-mortem is to be conducted in Hamilton.

Police say the 19-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., made a court appearance Friday.

They say the victim and accused were known to each other.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kitchener
Suspicious Death
Waterloo
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News