Woman charged in connection with suspicious death in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Kitchener, Ont.

Police say they responded to a call of an injured man at a downtown apartment Thursday afternoon.

They say Bernard Joseph Gallant was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not say how he died.

A post-mortem is to be conducted in Hamilton.

Police say the 19-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., made a court appearance Friday.

They say the victim and accused were known to each other.