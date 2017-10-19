Okanagan forecast
A A
Thursday, October 19, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5:15 pm:
A few sunny breaks are possible on Friday, but with the unstable conditions over the Southern Interior, a shower is also possible.
Another system will push inland on Saturday bringing a moderate to high chance of a shower to the area by Saturday afternoon.
A drying trend will start on Sunday and we can expect sunny conditions to start of the next work week on Monday.
Friday’s daytime high range: 8 to 15C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.