Okanagan forecast

Thursday, October 19, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5:15 pm:

A few sunny breaks are possible on Friday, but with the unstable conditions over the Southern Interior, a shower is also possible.

Another system will push inland on Saturday bringing a moderate to high chance of a shower to the area by Saturday afternoon.

A drying trend will start on Sunday and we can expect sunny conditions to start of the next work week on Monday.

Friday’s daytime high range: 8 to 15C

~ Duane/Wesla