5-alarm fire spreading in townhouse complex in Etobicoke
A five-alarm fire has broken out in a townhouse complex in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Toronto fire said they got the call around 6:20 p.m. about a fire at Lakeshore Boulevard and Palace Pier Court.
Emergency services believe the fire started on one of the apartment’s balconies and quickly spread from there.
All units at 80 Marine Parade Drive are being evacuated.
A TTC bus is on its way to shelter those being displaced.
The fire was originally reported as a two-alarm but was quickly upgraded to a five-alarm within an hour.
Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman confirmed to Global News a firefighter has been injured, but could not confirm the extent of their injuries.
Toronto Police tweeted that Lakeshore Boulevard is closed from Park lawn to Humber Bridge in both directions.
