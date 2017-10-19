Man allegedly dropped pants, committed indecent act at 2 Toronto restaurants: police
A man is wanted by police in Toronto after he allegedly took off his pants and committed indecent acts at two restaurants.
Officers responded to a call at a restaurant in the Bloor Street West and Dalton Road area on Sept. 23 around dinner time.
It’s reported that a man went into a restaurant, took off his pants and committed an indecent act before fleeing the scene.
READ MORE: Toronto lawyer facing sex assault charges now charged with indecent act
A second reported incident is believed to have involved the same suspect at a restaurant in the Bloor Street West and Euclid Avenue area last Friday after the lunch hour rush.
Again, a man had reportedly entered a restaurant, took off his pants and committed an indecent act. He ran away before officers arrived.
The suspect is described as about 20 to 30 years old, six feet tall, with a muscular build, short black hair and clean-shaven face.
READ MORE: Police charge 74-year-old Markham man for allegedly exposing himself to 9-year-old
Toronto police have released security photos of the man in hopes that someone can identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.