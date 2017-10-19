Man allegedly dropped pants, committed indecent act at 2 Toronto restaurants: police

A man is wanted by police in Toronto after he allegedly took off his pants and committed indecent acts at two restaurants.

Officers responded to a call at a restaurant in the Bloor Street West and Dalton Road area on Sept. 23 around dinner time.

It’s reported that a man went into a restaurant, took off his pants and committed an indecent act before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Toronto lawyer facing sex assault charges now charged with indecent act

A second reported incident is believed to have involved the same suspect at a restaurant in the Bloor Street West and Euclid Avenue area last Friday after the lunch hour rush.



Story continues below 1019 16:56 Man Wanted In Indecent Act Invst, Security Cam Imgs Rlsd https://t.co/HFbP4lWb0Q — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 19, 2017

Again, a man had reportedly entered a restaurant, took off his pants and committed an indecent act. He ran away before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as about 20 to 30 years old, six feet tall, with a muscular build, short black hair and clean-shaven face.

READ MORE: Police charge 74-year-old Markham man for allegedly exposing himself to 9-year-old

Toronto police have released security photos of the man in hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).