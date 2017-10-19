No LRT service in north Edmonton this weekend

Maintenance work will shut down LRT service between the Clareview, Belvedere and Coliseum stations on Saturday and Sunday.

Edmonton Transit Service buses will replace LRT service this weekend while crews complete planned track-level and station maintenance work.

The buses will run every seven to eight minutes, use bus stops marked “LRT Replacement” and display “LRT Replacement Service,” along with the final destination.

The LRT will continue to operate at the Coliseum station for passengers travelling south.

Scheduled information is available through 311 and on the Transit Trip Planner.

Regular LRT service is scheduled to restart Monday.