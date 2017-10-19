Winnipeg residents invited to walk the talk about community safety Thursday

Canadian Mennonite University will open its doors to Winnipeg citizens wanting to create safer supportive communities Thursday.

‘Walking the Talk Peace Building & Safer Neighborhoods’ is a joint presentation by the Winnipeg Police Service, Rotary Club of Winnipeg and the Canadian Mennonite University.

RELATED: Violent crime up in Winnipeg in 2016

Held in the Marpek Commons at the university on Shaftesbury Boulevard at 7 p.m. the list of panelists includes members of Bear Clan Patrol, Winnipeg Police Service and a CMU instructor in Peace and Conflict Transformation Studies.

Keynote speaker Paul K. Chappell is a veteran of the war in Iraq and is now the Peace Leadership Director at the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. Chappell is expected to discuss what is needed to build healthy communities.