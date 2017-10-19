Crime
October 19, 2017 12:35 pm
Updated: October 19, 2017 12:51 pm

Former priest charged after posing to work for Brandon car dealership

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Global News/file
A A

A Brandon man and former priest has pleaded guilty to posing as an employee at a local Chrysler dealership.

On Aug. 17 Brandon police were called about a man who fled a local Staples after he walked in and asked for the most expensive phone and laptop available. When a store clerk became suspicious, and asked the man for identification the suspect fled on foot.

Before that incident police said the same man had approached a local Brandon NAPA Auto Parts where he was given over $400 dollars worth of items after claiming he worked for a Chrysler dealership.

Leigh Alexander Howorko, 33, was arrested in August and charged with fraud and theft under $5,000.

RELATED: ‘It just exploded’: former addict shocked by Winnipeg meth influx

The crown attorney working on the case told told Global News a court heard Monday the accused was a former priest who was struggling to support his meth addiction.

A judge sentenced Howorko to an additional two months in prison, on top of the two months already served since his arrest.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon Police
Crime
Dealership
Guilty
Manitoba
Meth

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News