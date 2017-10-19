Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Thornhill

An elderly woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Thornhill.

York Regional Police said the incident happened around 8:47 a.m. near Yonge Street and Clark Avenue.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The area will be closed for the police investigation.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – Yonge St / Clark Ave West. Expect traffic delays. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 19, 2017