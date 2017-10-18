‘It is unlikely that she could have got out’; Penticton woman’s family speaks

The family of 92-year-old Mary Ruth Esta, a Penticton woman who is missing following a fire at her home, have made a statement through RCMP stating they don’t believe her remains will ever be recovered.

“Due to her age and medical condition it is unlikely that she could have got out, and we understand that it may be unlikely that she is ever located,” step-son Rick Gammer said.

RCMP suspect Esta lost her life in the fire at her home on Lakeside Road Oct. 11 but are still treating it as a missing person case.

READ MORE: Search resumes for Penticton senior missing after fire

“Esta’s remains have not been located following an extensive search of the debris from the fire,” Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said.

The family also expressed gratitude for the work done to locate their elderly family member.

“Our family is very appreciative of the efforts of all first responders and realize what a difficult job it is for them,” Gammer said.

The cause of the fire that destroyed Esta’s home and her neighbours has not been determined.

RCMP say while they have yet to find any sign of Esta, they have no reason to suspect foul play or a criminal angle to the case.

Penticton police said they “continue to work with the family to explore possible investigative avenues.”