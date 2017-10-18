Does your furnace need servicing before long Saskatchewan winter ahead?

Select low-income homeowners in Saskatoon began receiving a furnace inspection on Wednesday, as part of the Tune-Up Assistance Program (TAP).

Gail Taman has lived in her century-old home for 19 years. “I have pets and this house is very dusty so you always want to make sure things aren’t getting clogged up.”

After a recent scare, Taman is looking for some reassurance. “That carbon monoxide went off one morning,” Taman said. “I was very worried.”

According to journeyman plumber, Derek Hautz, the most important thing homeowners can do is change the furnace filter regularly.

Hautz recommends an annual tune-up and having ducts cleaned every three to four years.

“You get better airflow through your duct system,” Hautz explained.

If your furnace runs for an hour to heat your home, Hautz advises you have it looked at. He also cautions homeowners to pay attention to whether the furnace cuts out before it reaches the set temperature. Both are indications it may need servicing.

“Maintenance once a year is a really good thing to do. It prolongs your equipment life and saves you a headache in the middle of winter,” Hautz said.

“Carbon monoxide leaks are a concern to everyone,” said Shannon Doka with SaskEnergy, who is heading up the TAP pilot.

So far in 2017, the Crown corporation has responded to 80 carbon monoxide calls. It hopes to bring that number down through this pilot program and education.

A multi-gas detector that detects both carbon monoxide and natural gas has been provided to the selected homeowners as an added safety measure.

The service inspection has provided Taman peace of mind heading into the long winter months ahead.

“This way I know it’s not anything wrong with the furnace,” she said.

Other communities involved in TAP include Wadena, Watrous, North Battleford, Swift Current, Kindersley, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Estevan, Yorkton, Prince Albert and Regina.