Detours in effect as rural Manitoba crews battle wildfires Wednesday

High winds and wildfires are keeping rural Manitoba fire departments busy and motorists are warned to look out for road closures.

Global News learned of several rural fires burning Wednesday.

The RM of Montcalm confirmed a report of a fire on a farm near Letellier.

Meanwhile, the province has reported several road closures and detours related to other fires, including Highway 6 north of Woodlands, Highway 50 near Langruth and a section of Highway 265, about 20 kilometres west of Langruth.

#MBHwy265 incident: 20 km west of Langruth, fire, road closed, impassable, emergency vehicles only https://t.co/yRcxvfAPB1 — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) October 18, 2017

#MBHwy6 incident: Vicinity north of Woodlands, fire, road closed, detour in effect https://t.co/vnB9Id29P6 — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) October 18, 2017