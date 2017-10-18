Canada
October 18, 2017 10:27 am

Cyclist struck and killed in Parkdale: Toronto police

By Web Producer  Global News

A male cyclist is dead following a collision in Parkdale on Oct. 18, 2017.

Clint Stibbe/Traffic Services
A A

A male cyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck and a streetcar in Toronto, police say.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on King Street near Cowan Avenue in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

Authorities have not released the age or identity of the victim.

Police said the stretch of road will be closed for the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cyclist Killed
cyclist struck and killed
King Street
Parkdale
Toronto Police
Traffic Services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News