Cyclist struck and killed in Parkdale: Toronto police
A A
A male cyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck and a streetcar in Toronto, police say.
The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on King Street near Cowan Avenue in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.
Authorities have not released the age or identity of the victim.
Police said the stretch of road will be closed for the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.