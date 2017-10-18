Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The second of three systems that will cross the region this week will track through the BC Southern Interior today.

Breezy conditions and intermittent showers will continue through the rest of the week.

With fluctuating freezing levels, mixed precipitation will continue to fall on the mountain passes.

Today’s daytime high range: 8 to 14C

~ Duane/Wesla