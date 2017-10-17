Wind warnings for Shuswap, Thompson regions

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Shuswap and Thompson regions.

Strong winds that may cause damage are occuring.

An intense fall storm is moving across the B.C. interior causing strong westerly winds of 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h.

In addition to strong winds, there is also a potential for a squall line to develop with intense thunderstorms. The squall line would bring lightning, heavy showers and possibly hail.