B.C. storm closes Highway 1 north of Hope

The B.C. storm whipping across the south coast, Vancouver Island and the interior has forced the closure of Highway 1 north of Hope.
Drive BC says the highway is closed in both directions north of American Road because a Hydro line has come down.
There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.
A number of wind warnings remain in effect for parts of B.C. this morning.
The next update on the highway opening will be at 11 a.m.
