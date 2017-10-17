15-year-old girl missing from western Manitoba

Dakota Ojibway Police Service is hoping you can help find a 15-year-old girl from Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Raven Flett was reported missing on Monday. She is described as 5’4 with a medium build has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Flett is asked to call the DOPS Waywayseecappo detachment at 1-204-859-5070 before 4:30 p.m. After hours you are asked to call 1-204-856-5370.

Waywayseecappo is around 300 kms. west of Winnipeg near Riding Mountain National Park.