15-year-old girl missing from western Manitoba
Dakota Ojibway Police Service is hoping you can help find a 15-year-old girl from Waywayseecappo First Nation.
Raven Flett was reported missing on Monday. She is described as 5’4 with a medium build has long black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Flett is asked to call the DOPS Waywayseecappo detachment at 1-204-859-5070 before 4:30 p.m. After hours you are asked to call 1-204-856-5370.
Waywayseecappo is around 300 kms. west of Winnipeg near Riding Mountain National Park.
