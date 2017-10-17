Man convicted of sex crimes involving kids arrested in Toronto after alleged parole breach
TORONTO – Ontario Provincial Police say a man convicted of sex crimes involving children who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Toronto.
They say the man was found and arrested without incident by Toronto police on Monday.
OPP say Stephane Voukirakis is currently bound by a long term supervision order until 2025 and is alleged to have breached his parole.
They say Voukirakis served a sentence of five years for invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and luring a child under the age of 16.
