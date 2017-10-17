Crime
October 17, 2017 8:33 am

Man convicted of sex crimes involving kids arrested in Toronto after alleged parole breach

By Staff The Canadian Press

Stephane Voukirakis, 48, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested in Toronto on Oct. 16, 2017.

OPP
TORONTO – Ontario Provincial Police say a man convicted of sex crimes involving children who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Toronto.

They say the man was found and arrested without incident by Toronto police on Monday.

OPP say Stephane Voukirakis is currently bound by a long term supervision order until 2025 and is alleged to have breached his parole.

They say Voukirakis served a sentence of five years for invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and luring a child under the age of 16.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

