RCMP search for suspect who damaged property in Lumsden

RCMP are looking for a suspect who damaged property on an acreage in Lumsden between 9:30 p.m. on October 5 and 5:00 a.m. on October 6.

There was damage to three vehicles and a skid steer, with smashed windows, scratches and spray paint all reported.

If you have information about this incident, RCMP are asking you call them at 306-731-4270.