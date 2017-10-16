Northern Manitoba man fatally hit after slipping on ice, falling into traffic: RCMP

A man walking along a road in a northern Manitoba community slipped on ice and into a roadway where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

It happened Saturday at around 9:50 p.m. on Anderson Road in South Indian Lake, Manitoba.

RCMP said road conditions were slippery and visibility was poor in the area. The 46-year-old man slipped on the ice as he was walking down Anderson Road and was struck by the 64-year-old driver. RCMP said alcohol and speed were not factors with the driver.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping the investigation.

South Indian Lake is roughly 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.