Collision
October 16, 2017 1:49 pm

Northern Manitoba man fatally hit after slipping on ice, falling into traffic: RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News
RCMP / File
A A

A man walking along a road in a northern Manitoba community slipped on ice and into a roadway where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

It happened Saturday at around 9:50 p.m. on Anderson Road in South Indian Lake, Manitoba.

RCMP said road conditions were slippery and visibility was poor in the area. The 46-year-old man slipped on the ice as he was walking down Anderson Road and was struck by the 64-year-old driver. RCMP said alcohol and speed were not factors with the driver.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping the investigation.

South Indian Lake is roughly 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Fatal
Fatal Collision
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP
RCMP Collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News