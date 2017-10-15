RCMP enter 7th-floor Kelowna hotel room, find man dead on the grounds below

When the RCMP arrived at the Best Western Kelowna Hotel and Suites on Saturday, they were hoping to find a man who was being sought under the Mental Health Act.

But when they entered the room on the seventh floor of the hotel in the 2400-block of Highway 97, they found it empty, and the man lying on the grounds below.

Police received a complaint about a disturbance at the hotel at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, said an RCMP news release.

The man who was the subject of the complaint was known to police; officers were looking for him in connection with a previous incident.

The man was declared dead at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), the province’s civilian police watchdog, was called in to investigated.