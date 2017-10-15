Stolen vehicle in Winnipeg found by police helicopter

Two people have been charged by the Winnipeg Police Service after being caught in a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday night around 10 p.m., officers saw a vehicle speeding in the area of Henderson Highway and Harbison Avenue West.

They started to follow the vehicle and learned it was stolen.

The driver of the stolen vehicle nearly hit pedestrians and at one point was also driving on the wrong side of the road.

Winnipeg Police said since the driver was speeding, it needed the help of the police chopper, AIR1.

The chopper re-discovered the vehicle and with the help of officers was able to catch up to the two people in the stolen vehicle in the area of Wabasha Street and Horton Avenue.

Officers discovered the vehicle had been stolen, they also found a large machete and another stolen license plate inside.

Both a man and woman have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and more.