Peter Watts: Alcohol and wine shipping rules

Early in December, the Supreme Court of Canada will consider what the rule book for interprovincial shipment of alcohol and wine should look like.

“The current rules are a mess,” legal counsel, Shea Coulson, told me. “A private member’s bill passed through Parliament five years ago to make such shipments legal. But provinces had to sign up to permit the legislation to come into effect. Only three provinces have signed. Alberta is not one of them.”

Coulson represents a number of B.C. wineries which have acquired intervener status in the case of R. vs Comeau. Mr. Comeau is a New Brunswick resident who tried to buy beer in Quebec and have it shipped to him. He was prohibited from doing so and chose to challenge that prohibition in court.

“Whichever way the Court decides, R. vs Comeau will have a monumental effect on the Canadian liquor industry for decades to come,” says Coulson.

The case goes to the Supreme Court on December 6th and 7th in Ottawa. The Court could take up to a year to issue its judgment. But suffice it to say, a lot of consumers in Alberta and elsewhere, will be watching the outcome with a great deal of interest.