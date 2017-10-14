Sports
Derel Walker helps Eskimos clinch playoff spot with 30-27 win over Argonauts

Derel Walker’s six-yard touchdown reception with 57 seconds left propelled the Edmonton Eskimos to a 30-27 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night to clinch a CFL playoff berth.

Walker’s catch came after a 21-yard, third-down reception by Brandon Zylstra and a costly illegal contact penalty against Toronto.

Korey Jones picked off a deflected Ricky Ray pass with seconds left to ensure the victory.

The Eskimos’ drive came just after the Argos had put together a lengthy scoring drive of their own to take a 27-23 lead with three minutes left.

Back-up quarterback Cody Fajardo hit running back Declan Cross with a two-yard pass to give the Argonauts their only lead of the game.

Fajardo finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive begun by quarterback Ricky Ray immediately after Edmonton had taken a 23-20 lead on Swayze Waters’s third field goal of the night.

