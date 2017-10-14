Outdoor Regina Farmer’s Market wraps up after a dry hot summer

The Regina Farmer’s Market is moving indoors after spending the summer outside at City Centre Plaza.

The hot dry weather proved to be a double-edged sword this summer. While many people came out to support the market, many producers did struggle behind the scenes.

“I’m thinking we hit a record. I can’t remember a year that we haven’t missed markets from bad weather,” Lincoln Gardens Corn Maiden Market owner Wayne Gienow said.

“Even though we did keep things wet, some things did suffer for volume and sizing because you can’t just keep it wet enough when it’s that hot and dry,” he said.

Gienow said every weekend, he would almost sell out of his fresh vegetables and said he had to up his irrigation for the summer.

“It was a challenging season for producers, we want rain… [But] for actual market days, it ends up being OK because it meant for a lot of dry weather which is nice to be out here,” Regina Farmer’s Market executive director Nikko Snyder said.

During the peak, there are more than 90 vendors at the markets.

“Vegetables are always popular — then there is always the trends that kind of hit, so this year was donuts, kombucha, things like that that hit Regina and people want to try it out,” Snyder said.

The Farmer’s Market continues all year in the Queen City and will go indoors starting Oct. 21 at the Wa Wa Shrine Centre.

“The vendors do change — we start to see a little bit less produce and towards the holidays, a bit more crafts and holiday gifts,” Snyder said.