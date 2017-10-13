Manitoba RCMP renew call for help to find missing teen

Manitoba RCMP have re-issued a request to the public for help in finding a 16-year-old Powerview girl.

Taya Guimond was first reported missing on Oct. 9.

Guimond was last seen hitchhiking on Highway 304 South on Monday Oct. 2. Officials have released an image of the place where the girl was last seen in the hope that someone will remember seeing something.

Officials have become increasingly concerned for Guimond’s well-being, said that while she has been known to travel to Selkirk and Winnipeg, she has always kept in contact with her family. As of Oct. 13, no one has heard from her.

Guimond is described as 5’3” with a heavier build, brown eyes and straight shoulder length black hair.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.