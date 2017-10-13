Man wanted on drug-related charges may be in Edmonton area: police

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a Fort McMurray drug investigation.

On Oct. 5, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), along with Wood Buffalo RCMP, searched an apartment in the Gregoire neighbourhood. Police seized more than 250 grams of cocaine, $7,500 cash proceeds of crime and various drug trafficking paraphernalia. Two vehicles were also seized.

Police arrested 27-year-old Jordan Molina-Samuels at the apartment. He has since been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Now, police are searching for Mohamed Mehdi Assiani, who is wanted on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, impersonation with intent, uttering a forged document and obstruction.

Assiani is known to use the alias “Alexandre Kouvrigin” and investigators believe he may be in the Edmonton area, according to ALERT.

Police do not believe Assiani is a risk to public, but said he should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort McMurray gang tipline at 780-788-4264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.