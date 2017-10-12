Edmonton police respond to report of suspicious package at Hawrelak Park

Edmonton police cleared Hawrelak Park Thursday evening after someone found a suspicious package and called 911.

At around 7:30 p.m., access to the park was blocked and roads nearby were shut down to ensure public safety.

The Explosive Disposal Unit came in and discovered it was not an explosive but a GPS device used to geocache.

READ MORE: Suspicious package at Regina police station turns out to be for geocaching

Police presence at Hawrelak Park. All road access to the park has been blocked off. #yeg pic.twitter.com/UeOhvwIiYs — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) October 13, 2017

READ MORE: Concerns raised over ‘geocaching’ after man attacked by grizzly bear

— More to come…