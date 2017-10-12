Crime
October 12, 2017 11:56 pm
Updated: October 13, 2017 12:49 am

Edmonton police respond to report of suspicious package at Hawrelak Park

By Web Producer  Global News

Police presence at Edmonton's Hawrelak Park on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

Eric Beck, Global News
Edmonton police cleared Hawrelak Park Thursday evening after someone found a suspicious package and called 911.

At around 7:30 p.m., access to the park was blocked and roads nearby were shut down to ensure public safety.

The Explosive Disposal Unit came in and discovered it was not an explosive but a GPS device used to geocache.

