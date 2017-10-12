Edmonton police respond to report of suspicious package at Hawrelak Park
Edmonton police cleared Hawrelak Park Thursday evening after someone found a suspicious package and called 911.
At around 7:30 p.m., access to the park was blocked and roads nearby were shut down to ensure public safety.
The Explosive Disposal Unit came in and discovered it was not an explosive but a GPS device used to geocache.
