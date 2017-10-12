Okanagan forecast

Thursday, October 12, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

Our daylight is now at less than 11 hours per day, and we still have two more months to go before we start gaining minutes again.

As we continue to be under a broad upper trough of cool air, Friday will be similar to Thursday, with clouds and a couple of sunny breaks. A brief isolated mountain snow shower or a valley sprinkle is possible, especially in the northern parts of the Southern Interior region.

Temps will remain near or a few degrees below seasonal until Saturday. Signs point to slightly warmer conditions for Sunday and Monday.

Friday’s daytime high range: 7 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla