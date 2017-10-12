Man left unconscious after violent attack by 3 suspects at Yonge-Dundas Square: Toronto police

A 44-year-old man was left unconscious after a violent attack at Yonge-Dundas Square mid-September, and now Toronto police are searching for three young suspects in connection with the assault investigation.

It was reported to police that the man was standing at the northeast corner of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 when he was violently assaulted by three suspects.

Police said the man was left lying unconscious on the roadway on Victoria Street.

Photos and descriptions of the suspects were released to the public on Thursday.

The first man is described as in his early 20s, with a slim build, and clean shaven. At the time he was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front.

The second suspect is reported as a man of 19 to 22 years of age, with a slim to medium build. During the incident, he was wearing a blue hat, khaki coloured shorts, a black T-shirt, a brown fanny pack across his shoulder, grey/blue running shoes and white socks.

Police said the third suspect is a man, about 19 to 22-years-old, with a slim build. He was wearing a red baggy T-shirt, a red baseball hat, dark-coloured jeans and grey shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).