Three men are in custody after a smash-n-grab from a Winnipeg business early Thursday
Winnipeg police were called to the 1100 block of Munroe Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 12 with a report of three people engaged in a break-and-enter.
As police arrived, the culprits took off with a number of bottles of liquor. Officers pursued, with the help of the K9 Unit and Air1.
All 3 suspects were picked up a short time later and are now in custody.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
