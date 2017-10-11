Investigations
Fire destroys two homes in Penticton, elderly resident of one missing

Penticton fire crews were unable to save two homes from going up in flames Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: The deputy fire chief of the Penticton Fire Department says an elderly resident of a home that burned down is missing.

Penticton firefighters are battling intense flames next to Skaha Lake where two homes have been destroyed.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and spread from one home to another on the northeast side of the lake in Penticton.

Crews remain at the scene.

The homes are next to Skaha Marina on Lakeside Road.

