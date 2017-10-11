Fire destroys two homes in Penticton, elderly resident of one missing

UPDATE: The deputy fire chief of the Penticton Fire Department says an elderly resident of a home that burned down is missing.

Two homes destroyed in lakeside road fire , neighbours say elderly woman lives alone in one of them. #Penticton pic.twitter.com/2ZlkQh9YQM — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) October 12, 2017

#Breaking fire officials confirm one home destroyed , another home partially engulfed in flames near Skaha Marina in #Penticton pic.twitter.com/4rPn7Pdvbg — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) October 12, 2017

Penticton firefighters are battling intense flames next to Skaha Lake where two homes have been destroyed.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and spread from one home to another on the northeast side of the lake in Penticton.

Crews remain at the scene.

The homes are next to Skaha Marina on Lakeside Road.